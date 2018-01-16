Under-19 World Cup: Anukul Roy Shines As Ruthless India Thrash Papua New Guinea By 10 Wickets To Enter Quarters

Anukul Roy and captain Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday helped India beat Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 10 wickets in their second Under-19 World Cup match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. With their second consecutive win, India also entered the quarterfinals of the tournament. Electing to field, India bowled out PNG for a lowly 64 in just 21.5 overs. Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy was the pick of the bowlers who took 5/14 in 6.5 overs. In conditions that aided swing and bounce, India fast bowler Shivam Mavi picked up two wickets, while Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Arshdeep Singh snapped one wicket each. In reply, India chased down the total in just eight overs of their innings with Shaw again leading the batting unit with his fabulous 57 not-out off just 39 balls. His partner Manjot Kalra remained unbeaten on 9.