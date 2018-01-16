Under-19 World Cup: Anukul Roy Shines As Ruthless India Thrash Papua New Guinea By 10 Wickets To Enter Quarters

Anukul Roy and captain Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday helped India beat Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 10 wickets in their second Under-19 World Cup match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. With their second consecutive win, India also entered the quarterfinals of the tournament. Electing to field, India bowled out PNG for a lowly 64 in just 21.5 overs. Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy was the pick of the bowlers who took 5/14 in 6.5 overs. In conditions that aided swing and bounce, India fast bowler Shivam Mavi picked up two wickets, while Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Arshdeep Singh snapped one wicket each. In reply, India chased down the total in just eight overs of their innings with Shaw again leading the batting unit with his fabulous 57 not-out off just 39 balls. His partner Manjot Kalra remained unbeaten on 9.
From 61-4 to 64 all out. Even though the opposition is PNG, really like the ruthlessness of this side. #U19CWC #INDvPNG— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 16, 2018
Congratulations to the lads on a clinical performance and a comprehensive victory. May the good run continue . #INDvPNG— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 16, 2018
This is also the first time India have won by 10 wickets in a U19 World Cup game. #U19CWC #INDvPNG https://t.co/VCgwRac0a5— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 16, 2018
The Prithvi Shaw-led side opened their World Cup campaign with a convincing win over the Australian U-19 cricket team. Papua New Guinea started their campaign with a loss to the Zimbabwe U-19 cricket team.
Earlier, the India U-19 skipper led from the front with a 94-run knock as India crushed Australia by 100 runs in their tournament opener. Shaw stitched together a 180-run stand with fellow opener Manjot Kalra (86) to power India to a challenging 328 for seven. Electing to bat, India rode on half-centuries from Shaw, Kalra and Shubman Gill.
Indian pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti then picked up three wickets each as the Australians were dismissed for 228 in 42.5 overs. The Indian pace trio of Mavi, Nagarkot and Ishan Porel clocked over 145 km per hour during their spells.
India will take on Zimbabwe next on January 19
Brief Scores:
Papua New Guinea Under-19s: 64 all out in 21.5 overs (OL Sam 15; AS Roy 5/14)
India: 67 in 8 overs (P Shaw 57; L Morea 0/11).