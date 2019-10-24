 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Under-19 World Cup 2020 Schedule Announced, India Begin Title Defence On January 19

Updated: 24 October 2019 15:51 IST

Defending champions India have been pooled with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and debutant Japan in Group A.

Under-19 World Cup 2020 Schedule Announced, India Begin Title Defence On January 19
ICC announced that U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played from January 17 to February 9. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the schedule for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa. Defending champions India have been pooled with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and debutants Japan in Group A, while the hosts South Africa are in Group D alongside the Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates and Canada. The tournament featuring 16 teams will be held across four cities and eight venues from January 17 to February 9.

Hosts South Africa hosted the same tournament way back in 1998, while lifted the trophy in 2014. They will take on Afghanistan in the opening match of the tournament at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on January 17.

India, who won the last edition in New Zealand, will open their campaign against Sri Lanka at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 19.

In other matches slated over the first few days, New Zealand take on Japan, who will be making their debut in an ICC global event, at the North West University Oval In Potchefstroom on January 18, while Nigeria, who are also making their ICC event debut, will face last edition's runners-up Australia in Kimberley on January 20 for their opening game.

The tournament features top 11 full members from the last edition in New Zealand and the five regional champions Nigeria (Africa), UAE (Asia), Japan (East Asia Pacific), Canada (Americas) and Scotland (Europe) who have earned qualification by beating their regional opponents.

Before the main event, the teams will play warm-up matches from January 12-15 in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan

Group B: Australia, West Indies, England, Nigeria

Group C: Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Scotland 

Group D: South Africa, Afghanistan, UAE, Canada

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India U19 India U19 Australia U19 Australia U19 South Africa U19 South Africa U19 England U19 England U19 West Indies U19 West Indies U19 New Zealand U19 New Zealand U19 Bangladesh U19 Bangladesh U19 Afghanistan U19 Afghanistan U19 Pakistan U19 Pakistan U19 Cricket International Cricket Council
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India have been pooled with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Japan in Group A
  • India will begin their title defence against Sri Lanka on January 19
  • U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played from January 17 to February 9
Related Articles
"What Is ICC Without BCCI?": Board Treasurer Criticises World Body For Excluding India From Working Group
"What Is ICC Without BCCI?": Board Treasurer Criticises World Body For Excluding India From Working Group
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
United Arab Emirates Cricket Board Suspends Ashfaq Ahmed For Corruption
United Arab Emirates Cricket Board Suspends Ashfaq Ahmed For Corruption
Virat Kohli Hopes To Achieve What MS Dhoni Did 12 Years Ago In T20 World Cup Next Year
Virat Kohli Hopes To Achieve What MS Dhoni Did 12 Years Ago In T20 World Cup Next Year
ICC Suspends UAE Captain, Two Others For Breaching Anti-Corruption Rules
ICC Suspends UAE Captain, Two Others For Breaching Anti-Corruption Rules
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.