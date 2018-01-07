Under-19 Cricket World Cup: India Well Prepared For The Tournament, Says Captain Prithvi Shaw

Team India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw on Sunday said that his team is well-prepared for the U-19 World Cup to be held from January 13 to February 3 in New Zealand. He further added that the primary goal of the team is to return with the coveted trophy. The prestigious tournament officially got underway at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch with an impressive ceremony showcasing New Zealand's culture. The captains of the participating team received a traditional Maori welcome. New Zealand Cricket President Debbie Hockley, on behalf of the ICC and NZC, welcomed the teams to the tournament and told them to enjoy the tournament.