Under-19 Asia Cup: Dipendra Singh Airee Stars As Nepal Stun Defending Champions India

Dipendra Airee starred with both bat and ball as minnows Nepal stunned defending champions India. © Asian Cricket Council

Dipendra Singh Airee starred with both bat and ball as minnows Nepal stunned defending champions India, coached by Rahul Dravid, by 19 runs in their Under-19 Asia Cup match in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Chasing Nepal's modest total of 185 for eight, Indian batsmen surrendered meekly and were skittled for just 166. Opting to field, Himanshu Rana-led India restricted Nepal to 185 for eight in 50 overs with Aditya Thakare and Abhishek Sharma grabbing two wickets apiece.

The star of the match was Dipendra who scored a brilliant 88 to help Nepal post a fighting total on the board and then took four wickets to ensure his team's resounding win.

Chasing the target, captain Rana gave India a solid start. Rana smacked seven fours and a six in his 38-ball 46 to lay the foundation before being dismissed by Dipendra. Apart from Rana, the top-scorer for India, Manjot Kalra made 35 from 69 balls.

The Indian opening duo stitched 65 runs together in 12.2 overs.

After Rana's dismissal, India were still in the driver's seat. India needed 96 runs in about 27 overs with nine wickets in hand.

However, things quickly went sour for the Indian team. The turning point of the match came when Dipendra dismissed Atharva Taide.

After Dipendra's breakthroughs, Pawan Sarraf (2 for 24) and Shalab Alam (2 for 11) also chipped in with a couple of wickets to send dismantle India's middle-order.

Dipendra's all-round show saw Nepal beat India by 19 runs.

India and Nepal are now on two points each from two matches.

Nepal were beaten by Bangladesh by two wickets in their tournament opener and will face Malaysia in their next match on Tuesday.

India, who defeated Malaysia by 202 runs in their opening match on November 1, will take on Bangladesh.