Unbeaten India Enter Blind Cricket World Cup Semis

A dominant India continued their red-hot form as they defeated Nepal by eight wickets to storm in the semi-final of the fifth Blind Cricket World Cup at the Eden Garden Cricket Ground in Ajman, United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Electing to bat, Nepal were restricted to 156 in 37.5 overs by a brilliant Indian bowling attack which was ably supported by a fine fielding effort. For India, Prakash Jayaramiah took two wickets for 22 runs, while captain Ajay Reddy, Rambir, Prem Kumar and Jafar Iqbal picked up a wicket each. In reply, India chased down the target with utmost ease by losing just two wickets.

Ajay Gariya (B2 - blind level two), who scored 54 off 29 balls and struck six boundaries, was adjudged as the Man of the Match. Mehender remained unbeaten on 40 off 30 deliveries while Rambir played a solid knock of 38 in 23 balls.

India will now play Bangladesh in the semi-finals on January 17 at the Ajman Ovals.

Previously, India thrashed Bangladesh by 10 wickets to register their third victory of the tournament.

Bangladesh, electing to bat first, scored 226 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs. In reply, India, riding on fine centuries from Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, reached the target in just 18.4 overs. Reddy (B2 - blind level 2) remained unbeaten on 101 off 60 balls while Ramesh (B3 - blind level 3) remained unbeaten on 105 off 57 balls.

India captain Ajay Reddy's, who shone with the ball, finished the match with the figures of four for 37.

Reddy, who displayed an all round performance, slammed 14 fours in his innings.

India had also defeated Pakistan by seven wickets and halted their two-game winning streak earlier in the competition. Batting first, Pakistan scored a competitive target of 282 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs.