 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Umesh Yadav Criticises BCCI's Workload Management Policy After "County Deal Didn't Work Out"

Updated: 18 January 2020 19:00 IST

Umesh Yadav said that he missed out on a county stint as BCCI's workload management policy didn't allow him to play more than two-three games.

Umesh Yadav Criticises BCCI
Umesh Yadav played just four Tests in 2019. © Instagram

The BCCI has been very clear about workload management of players and that has seen someone like Umesh Yadav having to skip an opportunity to play county cricket. Speaking to media on the eve of the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Vidarbha, Umesh said that he did get an offer from Gloucestershire, but had to stay away keeping the workload guidelines in mind. "I got a county offer last season (from Gloucestershire). They wanted me to play seven games, but the BCCI workload management policy doesn't allow me to play more than two or three games. So, the deal didn't work out. Also I had some niggles to take care of after IPL," he revealed.

So does that mean that the workload policy needs a re-look, Umesh feels that it should be a case of each individual being treated as per their position and match time.

"Workload management is a balance that you strike when you are constantly playing matches. In my case, it's been the opposite. I have played lesser and lesser in the past two years (2018 and 2019). So there hasn't even been optimum workload for me.

"I am 31 and the next four to five years are very important. If you look at my record, I played four Tests last year (2019) and before that another four in 2018. In white ball, I played only one game last year.

"At this age, the more I bowl, the better I will get. That's why I am playing five first-class (one vs Saurashtra after this game) to have some more workload," he explained.

In fact, with the Indian selectors looking at him more as a red-ball specialist, Umesh doesn't have much to do after the New Zealand tour.

"So, in a World T20 year, after New Zealand tour, I have only IPL left and then no cricket. If I am not selected for white-ball cricket, I have precious little to do then," he pointed.

Does that mean he will be open to county offers? "The concern about county cricket is that if they have a professional playing for them, they would hand over the ball to him and expect that bowler to send down maximum overs," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav Umesh Yadav Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Umesh missed out on county stint due to BCCI's workload management policy
  • Umesh Yadav played just four Tests last year
  • Umesh played only one white-ball game in 2019 for India
Related Articles
Couldn
Couldn't Have Predicted Such Improvement In Indian Fast Bowling: Ian Bishop
"Not Here To Just Rough Up Ball For Spinners": Umesh Yadav On Rise Of Indian Pacers
"Not Here To Just Rough Up Ball For Spinners": Umesh Yadav On Rise Of Indian Pacers
India vs Bangladesh: Indian Pacers Hunt As A Pack, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
India vs Bangladesh: Indian Pacers Hunt As A Pack, Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Steal The Show On Day 1 Of Pink-Ball Test vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Steal The Show On Day 1 Of Pink-Ball Test vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: Wriddhiman Saha Says Pink Ball Is Not A Factor For In-Form Indian Pacers
India vs Bangladesh: Wriddhiman Saha Says Pink Ball Is Not A Factor For In-Form Indian Pacers
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.