Umesh Yadav Birthday: Teammates, Cricket Fraternity Lead Wishes
Umesh Yadav is celebrating his 34th birthday today and wished poured in for the India pacer on social media.
India pacer Umesh Yadav is celebrating his 34th birthday today. And to mark the special occasion, fans from across the globe flooded various social media sites with birthday wishes for the cricketer. Umesh Yadav made his Test debut for India in November 2011 against the West Indies, and since then has represented the country in 49 matches in red-ball cricket and picked 154 wickets. To mark his birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an image on its official Twitter handle.
"Here's wishing #TeamIndia speedster Umesh Yadav a very happy birthday," BCCI captioned the post.
Here's wishing #TeamIndia speedster @y_umesh a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/PdseehITeW— BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2021
Wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha extended his greetings by sharing a snap with Umesh.
"Happy Birthday brother! Umesh Yadav, Have a great one" Saha tweeted.
Happy Birthday brother! @y_umesh— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) October 25, 2021
Have a great one pic.twitter.com/SeGljptUpP
Umesh's India teammate Ishant Sharma wrote, "Happy Birthday bro Umesh Yadav! Hope you enjoy your day to the fullest! Have a great year ahead!!"
Happy Birthday bro @y_umesh!!— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 25, 2021
Hope you enjoy your day to the fullest! Have a great year ahead!! pic.twitter.com/2nm9QI9DuN
Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's official app 100MB marked Umesh's special day by sharing his achievements.
"With 154 wickets in 49 matches, he is India's 5th highest Test wicket-taker amongst active players! Happy Birthday, Umesh Yadav," 100MB wrote on Twitter along with an infographic of the cricketer.
With 154 wickets in 49 matches, he is India's 5th highest Test wicket-taker amongst active players!— 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) October 25, 2021
Happy birthday, @y_umesh pic.twitter.com/wiaTj2t3GM
Umesh's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals uploaded a collage of the 34-year-old with a witty message.
"Here's wishing the timber dismantling, bottle flipping, and always smiling Vidarbha Express a very Happy Birthday! Have a great one, Umesh Yadav," DC captioned the post.
Here's wishing the timber dismantling, bottle flipping, and always smiling Vidarbha Express a very Happy Birthday— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 24, 2021
Have a great one, @y_umesh #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/7mhufR7ZF0
Other than Tests, Umesh Yadav has also played 75 ODIs and bagged 106 wickets at an average of 33.63. In T20Is, Umesh has turned up for Team India 7 times and bagged 9 wickets.