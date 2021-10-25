India pacer Umesh Yadav is celebrating his 34th birthday today. And to mark the special occasion, fans from across the globe flooded various social media sites with birthday wishes for the cricketer. Umesh Yadav made his Test debut for India in November 2011 against the West Indies, and since then has represented the country in 49 matches in red-ball cricket and picked 154 wickets. To mark his birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an image on its official Twitter handle.

"Here's wishing #TeamIndia speedster Umesh Yadav a very happy birthday," BCCI captioned the post.

Wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha extended his greetings by sharing a snap with Umesh.

"Happy Birthday brother! Umesh Yadav, Have a great one" Saha tweeted.

Happy Birthday brother! @y_umesh

Have a great one pic.twitter.com/SeGljptUpP — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) October 25, 2021

Umesh's India teammate Ishant Sharma wrote, "Happy Birthday bro Umesh Yadav! Hope you enjoy your day to the fullest! Have a great year ahead!!"

Happy Birthday bro @y_umesh!!



Hope you enjoy your day to the fullest! Have a great year ahead!! pic.twitter.com/2nm9QI9DuN — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 25, 2021

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's official app 100MB marked Umesh's special day by sharing his achievements.

"With 154 wickets in 49 matches, he is India's 5th highest Test wicket-taker amongst active players! Happy Birthday, Umesh Yadav," 100MB wrote on Twitter along with an infographic of the cricketer.

With 154 wickets in 49 matches, he is India's 5th highest Test wicket-taker amongst active players!



Happy birthday, @y_umesh pic.twitter.com/wiaTj2t3GM — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) October 25, 2021

Umesh's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals uploaded a collage of the 34-year-old with a witty message.

"Here's wishing the timber dismantling, bottle flipping, and always smiling Vidarbha Express a very Happy Birthday! Have a great one, Umesh Yadav," DC captioned the post.

Here's wishing the timber dismantling, bottle flipping, and always smiling Vidarbha Express a very Happy Birthday



Have a great one, @y_umesh #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/7mhufR7ZF0 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 24, 2021

Other than Tests, Umesh Yadav has also played 75 ODIs and bagged 106 wickets at an average of 33.63. In T20Is, Umesh has turned up for Team India 7 times and bagged 9 wickets.