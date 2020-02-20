 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Mother From Another Brother": Umar Akmal Trolled Over Botched Caption

Updated: 20 February 2020 09:55 IST

Umar Akmal was trolled for his caption on a photo with former Pakistan all-rounder Abdur Razzak.

"Mother From Another Brother": Umar Akmal Trolled Over Botched Caption
Umar Akmal finds himself in the news for the wrong reasons more often than not. © Instagram

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal was brutally trolled on social media after a screenshot of a now-deleted tweet went viral for its hilarious caption. Sharing a picture of him with former teammate Abdur Razzak, Umar Akmal wrote "Mother from another brother", botching up the popular phrase. While the batsman deleted the tweet soon after posting it, the screenshot of the tweet was shared widely, with "#UmarAkmalQuote" becoming a trend, as users wrote their own botched up versions of popular quotes using the hashtag.

"If being crime is handsome then arrest me," one user tweeted.

"Normal Person : Don't Bite The Hand That Feeds You. Umar Akmal : Don't Feed The Hand That Bites You," tweeted another.

"If being crime is a handsome, then arrest me," wrote another user.

"Policy is the best honesty," tweeted another.

"If you are free at something, never do it for good," came another tweet.

"If opportunity doesn't door, build a knock," tweeted another user.

Umar Akmal finds himself in the news for the wrong reasons more often than not. He made a comeback for Pakistan last October but was soon the subject of more trolling after he made two consecutive ducks.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Umar Akmal Umar Akmal Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Umar Akmal posted a photo with former Pakistan all-rounder Abdur Razzak
  • He captioned the photo "Mother from another brother"
  • He was trolled over the now-deleted tweet
Related Articles
Umar Akmals Consecutive Golden Ducks On T20I Return Irks Pakistan Fans
Umar Akmal's Consecutive Golden Ducks On T20I Return Irks Pakistan Fans
Pakistan Include Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad Among 20 Probables For Uncertain Sri Lanka Series
Pakistan Include Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad Among 20 Probables For Uncertain Sri Lanka Series
Pakistan Cricketer Reports Match-Fixing Approach In Global T20 Canada
Pakistan Cricketer Reports Match-Fixing Approach In Global T20 Canada
Pakistan Name 23 Probables For World Cup 2019
Pakistan Name 23 Probables For World Cup 2019
Umar Akmal, Declared Dead On Social Media, Promises Fans They Will See Him Live On Cricket Ground
Umar Akmal, Declared 'Dead' On Social Media, Promises Fans They Will See Him Live On Cricket Ground
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 18 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.