Umar Akmal became the top trend on Twitter after he was dismissed for consecutive golden ducks on his Twenty20 International (T20I) return for Pakistan. Umar Akmal was sent back without scoring in the first and the second T20Is between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Umar Akmal's horrendous batting display comes after he made a return to Pakistan's T20I set up after three years. Pakistan fans were left disappointed with Umar Akmal after he was dismissed for a first ball duck on Monday and they took to Twitter to vent out their frustrations.

Some fans also think that it is was a "horrible mistake" to bring back Umar Akmal to the T20I set up.

Here are some of the reactions from the Pakistan fans:

How much favour will you give to your old expired guns. Ahmed shehzad and Umar akmal.........??????? If you still back them up, then you might go home as well. No need of you also. — M.Raja Arshad (@MRajaArshad) October 7, 2019

#SriLanka have won the 2nd T20 Umar Akmal once again gone for duck #PAKvSL

Pakistanis: pic.twitter.com/USOADFotRd — Faisal Hayat (@FHKHOKHAR420) October 7, 2019

Well played Sri Lanka - job well done!! As for Pakistan, I don't even know where to start.. but I will start with Umar Akmal - he needs to go already. #PAKvSL — (@Saniya_A) October 7, 2019

Back to back golden ducks for Umar Akmal! The most disastrous of all comebacks... #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/QfDG2MS2VU — Bilal (@Bilal_Arif_) October 7, 2019

Umar Akmal just missed his second century by 100 score.. only..

Damn poor luck...#PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/eOyRMT5cSE — Panda (@itx_maadii) October 7, 2019

Umar Akmal lost his place from the T20I set-up in 2016 for an outburst against the then Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur. He was handed three-match ban and given a fine of one million rupees ($10,000).

Umar Akmal had a verbal confrontation with Arthur in Lahore. He had then went to the media and alleged that Mickey Arthur had used foul language against him during a practice session in a training camp in Lahore, an accusation Arthur denied.

The PCB had said Umar Akmal had violated three clauses of his contract, mainly giving interview to media without permission. The board had also said Umar will not be allowed to play abroad for two months.

Umar Akmal has played over 80 T20Is for Pakistan and averages 26.40 in the shortest format of the game.