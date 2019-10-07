 
Umar Akmal's Consecutive Golden Ducks On T20I Return Irks Pakistan Fans

Updated: 07 October 2019 23:35 IST

Umar Akmal became the top trend on Twitter after he was dismissed for consecutive golden ducks on his Twenty20 International (T20I) return.

Umar Akmal
Umar Akmal was brutally trolled on Twitter. © AFP

Umar Akmal became the top trend on Twitter after he was dismissed for consecutive golden ducks on his Twenty20 International (T20I) return for Pakistan. Umar Akmal was sent back without scoring in the first and the second T20Is between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Umar Akmal's horrendous batting display comes after he made a return to Pakistan's T20I set up after three years. Pakistan fans were left disappointed with Umar Akmal after he was dismissed for a first ball duck on Monday and they took to Twitter to vent out their frustrations.

Some fans also think that it is was a "horrible mistake" to bring back Umar Akmal to the T20I set up.

Here are some of the reactions from the Pakistan fans:

Umar Akmal lost his place from the T20I set-up in 2016 for an outburst against the then Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur. He was handed three-match ban and given a fine of one million rupees ($10,000).

Umar Akmal had a verbal confrontation with Arthur in Lahore. He had then went to the media and alleged that Mickey Arthur had used foul language against him during a practice session in a training camp in Lahore, an accusation Arthur denied.

The PCB had said Umar Akmal had violated three clauses of his contract, mainly giving interview to media without permission. The board had also said Umar will not be allowed to play abroad for two months.

Umar Akmal has played over 80 T20Is for Pakistan and averages 26.40 in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Umar Akmal Cricket
