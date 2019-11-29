New Zealand batsman, Neil Broom brought up his ninth List A century while playing for Otago against Wellington in the Ford Trophy on Friday. Neil Broom smashed 13 boundaries en route to his hundred to help Otago edge past Wellington by just 2 runs. During his knock of 112, the 36-year-old left everyone stunned when he lofted a short delivery over the wicketkeeper's head for a four. Wellington's skipper Hamish Bennett bowled a slower bouncer but Broom was up to the task as he managed to help the ball on its way towards the fence. Otago Cricket took to Twitter to share the video of Neil Broom's brilliance with the bat. "Seen anything like this before? Neil Broom used every part of the ground to reach his 112 against the @wgtnfirebirds," the video was captioned.