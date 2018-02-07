Uddhav Thackeray Assures Help To End Prithvi Shaw's House Woes

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday felicitated Prithvi Shaw who led the ICC Under-19 World Cup win, and assured him all help in ending his housing woes. "Prithvi Shaw should concentrate on his game and not worry about a house. We will not let him face any difficulty," Thackeray said. "I do not have words to describe Prithvi's achievements. He has made us proud," Thackeray said, after the cricketer met him at the Thackeray family's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

Sena MLA Sanjay Potnis recently met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding that Shaw be given a house in Mumbai.

Shaw used to reside at Virar but Potnis had made arrangements for him to stay at the SRA colony in Vakola.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao felicitated Shaw on Wednesday.

Under 19 team's bowling coach and former India player Paras Mhambrey was also honoured at the programme held at the Raj Bhawan.

State sports minister Vinod Tawde, BJP MLA and Mumbai Cricket Association president Ashish Shelar were also present at the event.