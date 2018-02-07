 
Uddhav Thackeray Assures Help To End Prithvi Shaw's House Woes

Updated: 07 February 2018 23:28 IST

Sena MLA Sanjay Potnis recently met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding that Shaw be given a house in Mumbai.

Prithvi Shaw led India Under-19 victorious team in recently concluded World Cup © AFP

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday felicitated Prithvi Shaw who led the ICC Under-19 World Cup win, and assured him all help in ending his housing woes. "Prithvi Shaw should concentrate on his game and not worry about a house. We will not let him face any difficulty," Thackeray said. "I do not have words to describe Prithvi's achievements. He has made us proud," Thackeray said, after the cricketer met him at the Thackeray family's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

Shaw used to reside at Virar but Potnis had made arrangements for him to stay at the SRA colony in Vakola.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao felicitated Shaw on Wednesday.

Under 19 team's bowling coach and former India player Paras Mhambrey was also honoured at the programme held at the Raj Bhawan.

State sports minister Vinod Tawde, BJP MLA and Mumbai Cricket Association president Ashish Shelar were also present at the event.

"Proud & delighted to felicitate Prithvi Shaw, Captain of World Champion Indian under-19 cricket team at RajBhavan with Hon Governor C Vidyasagarji Rao, @TawdeVinod ji, @ShelarAshish. Also felicitated Aditya Thakre from Indian squad & bowling coach Paras Mhambrey'" Fadnavis said in a tweet later.

Highlights
  • Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday felicitated Prithvi Shaw
  • 'Prithvi Shaw should concentrate on his game and not worry about a house'
  • Shaw led India Under-19 team in recently concluded World Cup
