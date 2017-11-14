 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Under-19 Asia Cup: Defending Champions India Crash Out After Losing To Minnows Bangladesh

Updated: 14 November 2017 19:50 IST

India had on Sunday shockingly lost to Nepal, putting a massive dent on their chances.

Under-19 Asia Cup: Defending Champions India Crash Out After Losing To Minnows Bangladesh
The four teams entered the semi-finals are Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Afghanistan. © ACC

Defending champions India were knocked out of the Under-19 Asia Cup after suffering an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh at Royal Selangor Club in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. This was India's second defeat in three days. After being thrashed by Nepal on Sunday, India were once again seen at the receiving end in a do-or-die clash and surrendered meekly against Bangladesh to crash out of the quadrennial event.

The four teams entered the semi-finals are Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh, who opted to field first in a match reduced to 32 overs a side due to rain, dealt regular blows. India were struggling at 85 for 4 at the halfway mark.

India were without their star players Prithvi Shaw and Shubham Gill.

India's No. 7 batsman Salman Khan was the top scorer with an unbeaten 39.

Apart from Salman, Harvik Desai (21) and Anuj Rawat (34) chipped in with valuable runs. The last four India batsmen added 71 runs to help India post 187 for 8.

Chasing a meagre 188, openers Pinak Ghosh and Mohammad Naim Sheikh gave Bangladesh a solid start. The duo stitched 82 runs partnership to put their team in driver's seat.

After Sheikh's wicket, Ghosh continued to hammer India bowlers and stitched an unbroken 83-run stand with Mohammad Tawhid Hridoy to guide their team to the semi-finals.

Ghosh remained unbeaten on 81, while Hridoy made 48 not out.

Afghanistan joined Pakistan in the semi-finals by registering a resounding 134-run win over UAE.

Nepal thrashed Malaysia by eight wickets set up a semi-final against Bangladesh.

The match between Nepal and Malaysia saw a startling collapse. In a 24-over game, Malaysia slipped from 33 without loss to 45 all out.

Nepal then chased down the target in just 5.2 overs to enter the semi-finals.

Topics : India Bangladesh Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Defending champions India were knocked out of the Under-19 Asia Cup
  • Bangladesh beat India by 8 wickets to enter semi-finals
  • Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Afghanistan have entered semi-finals
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors Focus On Batting In Extended Training Session
India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors Focus On Batting In Extended Training Session
MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Finds Ingenious Way Of Keeping Husband's Identity A Secret
MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Finds Ingenious Way Of Keeping Husband's Identity A Secret
India Vs Sri Lanka: Here's How Ravindra Jadeja Can Become World No. 1
India Vs Sri Lanka: Here's How Ravindra Jadeja Can Become World No. 1
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.