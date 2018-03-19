Twitter Trolls Murali Vijay For Ignoring Dinesh Karthik In His Congratulatory Tweet

Dinesh Karthik refused to throw in the towel and produced one of the best knocks of his career to blast 29 off 8 balls as India beat Bangladesh by four wickets to win the Nidahas Trophy final in Colombo on Sunday. Needing five runs off the last ball, Karthik hit a flat-bat six over extra cover to keep India's T20I record against Bangladesh intact. Karthik, with his aggressive yet composed batting, turned the match on its head when he walked out to bat after Manish Pandey's fall and hit two sixes and as many fours in the 19th over to add vital 22 runs to India's score.