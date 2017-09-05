Twitter ROFL After Bangladesh Batsman's Virat Kohli Comparison

Sabbir scored his 50 off only 62 balls on Day 1 of the 2nd Test vs Australia.

Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman struck an impressive fifty against Australia on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Chittagong. After off-spinner Nathan Lyon decimated the hosts' top order, Sabbir and Mushfiqur Rahim put on 105 for the sixth wicket to steady the hosts. They displayed contrasting styles in their stand, with Sabbir playing adventurous shots and Mushfiqur anchoring. Sabbir scored his 50 off only 62 balls but slowed as Mushfiqur became more confident, smashing his own half-century off 124 balls. After the day's play, Lyon made an interesting observation about Sabbir. "He's a good player, he reminds me of Virat Kohli," said Lyon. When asked about the Australian's remarks, the 25-year-old responded, "I can become a batsman like Virat Kohli, everything is possible. But contributing to the team is more important than being compared to someone else."

As the comments from Chittagong trickled in, some fans had a bit of fun at Sabbir's expense while others had words of advice for him.

Lyon claimed seven wickets to help bowl out Bangladesh for 305 on day two of the second and final Test on Tuesday.

Lyon, who had taken five wickets on the opening day, returned impressive figures of 7-94 including the prized scalp of skipper and overnight batsman Mushfiqur for 68.

The hosts, who lead the series 1-0, added 52 runs to their overnight score of 253-6 before losing all their 10 wickets in the first session of play.

