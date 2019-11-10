As the series deciding fifth T20I between New Zealand and England ended in a tie, with the visitors winning the match in the super over, fans on Twitter were immediately reminded of the World Cup final four months ago. In a match that was shortened by rain, New Zealand smashed 146 in their 11 overs. England responded strongly, with Johnny Bairstow hitting an 18-ball 43, and managed to level the scores on the last ball of their innings with a Chris Jordan boundary.

England scored 17 in the super over through Bairstow and captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand could only manage eight runs in response.

"Anyone else feel a bit weird?!" New Zealand Cricket's official account tweeted after the match, with the wounds from the World Cup final defeat in July still fairly fresh.

"Unlucky team everytime .. when will luck favour you guys," an user tweeted in response to the Blackcaps' tweet.

"Some serious PTSD setting in here!" a fan tweeted.

"Yes I feel a bit weird we were robbed of the world cup now robbed of a t20 series but its sport," another user wrote.

There were several more comments that echoed the general sentiment: deja vu.

The World Cup final in July was a thrilling encounter, with New Zealand batting first and scoring 241. Gritty knocks from Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler saw England level the score, taking the match into a super over.

Even the super over could not separate the two sides, and England were eventually declared winners on the basis of having scored more boundaries.

The boundary count rule has since been scrapped, and matches will now see continuous super overs until one side comes out on top.