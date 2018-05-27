 
Former Mumbai First-Class Player Accused Of Fixing India vs Sri Lanka Test

Updated: 27 May 2018 14:42 IST

The sting operation accuses former Mumbai first-class cricketer Robin Morris of alleged involvement in altering the condition of pitches for the India vs Sri Lanka Test at Galle in 2017 and other Test matches.

England are due to tour Sri Lanka in October and November. © AFP

A Test match between India and Sri Lanka in 2017 was played on a doctored pitch at the behest of match-fixers, a sting operation by television channel Al Jazeera has claimed. According to the sting operation by the news network's journalist David Harrison, former Mumbai first-class cricketer Robin Morris admitted to his involvement in bribing a groundsman at Sri Lanka's Galle stadium last year to alter the pitch for two matches. The two fixed matches were Sri Lanka vs India in July 2017 and Sri Lanka vs Australia in August 2016, the channel claimed. Both matches were played at Galle International Stadium. A video of the sting operation was uploaded on YouTube.

According to the sting operation, the match-fixers also said that they were planning to fix England's game against Sri Lanka as well. The match was also played at Galle in November this year.

The sting has also accused Tharanga Indika, the assistant manager of the Galle International Stadium, of being involved in the operation.

Al Jazeera also states that there was no information of any of the players being in the knowledge of the pitches being manipulated.

It also said that Morris had denied any wrong-doing and has claimed that Al Jazeera had invited him to act in a movie for public entertainment.

Responding to the latest round of sensational allegations, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said it is investigating.

"We have already launched an investigation working with anti-corruption colleagues from Member countries based on the limited information we have received," ICC GM (Anti-Corruption Unit) Alex Marshall said in a statement.

"We have made repeated requests that all evidence and supporting materials relating to corruption in cricket is released immediately to enable us to undertake a full and comprehensive investigation," he added.

In wake of allegations of pitch-fixing involving the curator of the Galle pitch, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday said it will give its "fullest cooperation" to any investigation into match-fixing.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to state that it has zero tolerance towards corruption and will take immediate action against any person involved in the alleged incident if found guilty," the SLC said in a statement.

"Sri Lanka Cricket is constantly engaged with the ICC and is following its guidelines on how to handle anti-corruption operations for the forthcoming tours in Sri Lanka," it added.

England are due to tour Sri Lanka in October and November for three Tests, five one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket Galle International Stadium, Galle
Former Mumbai First-Class Player Accused Of Fixing India vs Sri Lanka Test
Former Mumbai First-Class Player Accused Of Fixing India vs Sri Lanka Test
