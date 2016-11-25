 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Triangular Series: Zimbabwe Beat West Indies, Will Face Sri Lanka in Final

Updated: 25 November 2016 21:33 IST

Tendai Chisoro played a crucial role with bat and ball as Zimbabwe staged a remarkable comeback vs West Indies to win by D/L method and book a place in the final

Triangular Series: Zimbabwe Beat West Indies, Will Face Sri Lanka in Final
Zimbabwe edged out West Indies by five runs under the D/L method. © AFP

Bulawayo:

Zimbabwe beat West Indies by five runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in Friday's rain-affected one-day international to qualify for the triangular series final against Sri Lanka.

Tendai Chisoro played a crucial role with bat and ball as Zimbabwe staged a remarkable comeback.

Chisoro scored an unbeaten 42 and then claimed figures of 2 for 23 in six overs to help Zimbabwe recover from a disastrous position and go through to Sunday's final.

With West Indian spin duo Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse picking up three wickets apiece, Zimbabwe were reduced to 89 for seven in their innings but recovered to post 218 for eight in 49 overs on the back of Sikandar Raza Butt's unbeaten 76.

Crucially, Sikandar Raza and Chisoro added 50 runs from the final five overs of the innings, putting on an unbroken 91 to set a new record for ninth-wicket stands by Zimbabwe in ODIs.

In reply, the West Indies were 124 for five in the 29th over when rain returned to bring the match to a premature end, leaving them short of the Duckworth-Lewis equivalent.

Hosts Zimbabwe will now face Sri Lanka in Sunday's final at the same venue.

Topics : Cricket Zimbabwe West Indies Sri Lanka
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Zimbabwe defeated West Indies by D/L method in a tringular series match
  • Zimbabwe will now face Sri Lanka in the final
  • Tendai Chisoro starred for Zimbabwe with both bat and ball
Related Articles
Sri Lanka Brace For 'Huge Challenge' in South Africa
Sri Lanka Brace For 'Huge Challenge' in South Africa
Sri Lanka Beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets to Clinch Triangular One-Day Series
Sri Lanka Beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets to Clinch Triangular One-Day Series
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Washed Out
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Washed Out
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.