Tri-Nation Series Schedule Involving India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Revised

Updated: 18 January 2018 20:25 IST

The tournament, Nidahas Trophy, will follow a round robin format with all the three teams playing each other twice, and the top two progressing to the March 18 final.

The tri-nation series will commence on March 6 and be played till March 18. © AFP

The fixtures for the Twenty20 International (T20I) tri-series involving Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh have been revised. The tournament will now be held from March 6 to 18 as compared to its earlier dates of March 8 to 20. India will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. The tournament, Nidahas Trophy, will follow a round robin format with all the three teams playing each other twice, and the top two progressing to the March 18 final. The tri-series begins just after India conclude their South Africa tour (January 5- February 24).

Nidahas Trophy 2018, will be played in celebration of Sri Lanka's 70th year of independence and co-incidentally Sri Lanka Cricket's 70th year as well. The announcement of the tri-nation series was made during a joint press conference attended by the heads of the participating countries on November 18, 2017.

SLC President, Hon. Thilanga Sumathipala, (the visionary behind this 2018 edition as well as the Nidahas Trophy 1998 - played in celebration of Sri Lanka's and Sri Lanka Cricket's 50th year) said, "70 years is a long journey and one that needs to be commemorated and celebrated. We are happy that our closest neighbours, who share more or less the same journey of independence are joining us in this celebration, which we believe will be a milestone and an augur of the great things to come in the annals of cricket."

The tournament will have seven T20Is in Colombo at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

DSPORT, a premium sports TV channel by Discovery Communications, has acquired the exclusive India broadcast rights of the tournament.

Revised fixtures:

March 6: Sri Lanka vs India

March 8: Bangladesh vs India

March 10: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

March 12: India vs Sri Lanka

March 14: India vs Bangladesh

March 16: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

March 18: Final

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Bangladesh Cricket

Highlights
  • The tournament will start on march 6
  • The tournament will have a round robin format
  • The tournament will be played in celebration of SL Cricket's 70th year
