 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Trent Boult's Hilarious Reaction After Ball Gets Trapped In Helmet

Updated: 16 August 2019 10:56 IST

The ball got trapped inside Trent Boult's helmet in the 82nd over, leaving the players and commentators in all-smiles.

Watch: Trent Boult
Trent Boult and his Sri Lankan counterparts were involved in a hilarious moment. © Twitter

Trent Boult and his Sri Lankan counterparts were involved in a hilarious moment during the Day 2 of the first Test in Galle on Thursday. Trent Boult, while trying to paddle sweep a delivery from spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, found a leading edge as the ball got trapped inside his own helmet. Boult made the moment even more engaging after trying to run away from the Sri Lankan fielders, who tried to circle him. The light moment took place in the 82nd over of the New Zealand innings leaving the players in all smiles. Even the commentators shared a good laugh as the incident broke out.

Watch the hilarious incident here:

Boult contributed 18 runs off the bat in the first innings before he was sent back by Suranga Lakmal. New Zealand scored 249 runs in the first innings after opting to bat.

In reply to New Zealand's first innings total, Sri Lanka were on 143 for two as Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis laid the foundation for a big total.

However a lapse of concentration saw Mendis throw away his wicket in the penultimate ball before tea and they collapsed, losing five wickets for the addition of 18 runs.

Spinner Ajaz Patel became the first New Zealander to claim a five-wicket haul in Galle as the tourists restricted Sri Lanka to 227 for seven at stumps on day two of the first Test on Thursday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Trent Alexander Boult Trent Boult Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The ball got trapped inside Trent Boult's helmet in the 82nd over
  • Boult contributed 18 runs off the bat in the first innings
  • Ajaz Patel became the first New Zealander to claim a five-wicket haul
Related Articles
"Will Take Dog For Walk By Beach": Trent Boult On Coping With World Cup Heartbreak
"Will Take Dog For Walk By Beach": Trent Boult On Coping With World Cup Heartbreak
New Zealand vs England Final: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
New Zealand vs England Final: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
Anything Can Happen With MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja At Crease: Trent Boult
Anything Can Happen With MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja At Crease: Trent Boult
India vs New Zealand Semi Final: Face-Off, Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult
India vs New Zealand Semi Final: Face-Off, Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult
World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc Stars As Australia Thump New Zealand
World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc Stars As Australia Thump New Zealand
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.