Tough To Stand For National Anthem For 52 Seconds? Gautam Gambhir Joins Debate

Updated: 27 October 2017 18:46 IST

Gautam Gambhir has been vocal on issues that have been topics of debate.

Gautam Gambhir asked his followers how 'tough' was it to stand for the National Anthem for 52 seconds. © NDTV

Many public personalities have come out in recent times and expressed their views on the ongoing debate regarding the playing of the National Anthem in movie halls. On Friday, it was the turn of India cricketer Gautam Gambhir to have his say on the matter. The left-hander took to Twitter to ask his followers how 'tough' was it to stand for the National Anthem for 52 seconds when one could wait outside a club for 20 minutes and wait outside a restaurant for 30 minutes. Gambhir's strong views split Twitter right down the middle with many disagreeing with what the cricketer had to say while others praising him for his stand.

"Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough?," Gambhir tweeted on his official handle.

Some Twitter users questioned Gambhir's statement by giving their take on the matter.

Others were in complete agreement with the cricketer and praised him for taking a stand.

Rules that require the National Anthem to be played before every movie screening can be modified but the government should take a call instead of "shooting from the court's shoulder", the Supreme Court said on Monday, noting, "We don't have to wear patriotism on our sleeve".

Even though the left-hander isn't wearing India colours at the moment, he continues to strike a chord with fans off the field.

Gambhir was recently in the news after he said that he would pay for the education of the daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police Abdul Rasheed, who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Gambhir, who is always vocal about issues regarding India's armed forces, had announced earlier in the year that his foundation would pay for all the education expenses for children of 25 CRPF personnel martyred in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's south Sukma.

Topics : India Gautam Gambhir Cricket
Highlights
  • Gambhir has his say on the national anthem in theatres debate
  • Gambhir asks how tough is to stand for the anthem for 52 seconds
  • Gambhir tweeted on his official handle on Friday
