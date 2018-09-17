 
To Hit Or Not To Hit; Aaron Finch Faces Test Debut Dilemma

Updated: 17 September 2018 14:19 IST

Aaron Finch will make his Test debut against Pakistan in October.

Aaron Finch is all set for his Test debut against Pakistan in October.

Australian cricketer Aaron Finch is all set for his Test debut against Pakistan in October. Finch, who has played 93 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 42 T20Is for his country, has admitted that he may have to curb his national aggression if he makes it to the playing XI. Earlier in the month, Cricket Australia's national selection panel included five uncapped players in its first Test squad. Finch, known for his exploits in the shorter form of the game, is tipped to open the batting with Matt Renshaw.

"Being aggressive has made me reasonably successful in international cricket in the two shorter formats so I suppose it depends where in the order they see me fitting in if there is a spot for me in the XI," Finch said.

"If it's at the top, I think it's about playing your natural game, if it's in the middle there'll obviously be times you come in against a lot of spin and the ball's reversing. So I'll sit down with the coach and captain over the next week or so and start nutting out some plans," Finch further added.

The right-handed batsman is inclined to put up his best show and do what he does best -- score runs.

"After 10 or 12 years you build up a game plan that works well for you and it's not about going right away from that because it's Test cricket or playing in the sub-continent," he said.

"I think it's about just changing your mindset slightly."

As well as his batting prowess, Finch brings vast experience to a squad missing Steve Smith and David Warner due to suspension over the South Africa ball-tampering scandal, and including four other debutants.

"I've been around for quite a while and I can probably be a sounding board for some of the younger guys if they need a chat," he said. "Where Tim (Paine) and Justin (Langer) think I can help out, I will."

The first Test is in Dubai from October 7 with the second in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Aaron Finch Cricket
Highlights
  • Aaron Finch will make his Test debut against Pakistan in October
  • Aaron Finch has played 93 One-day Internationals for Australia
  • Being aggressive has made me reasonably successful, said Aaron Finch
