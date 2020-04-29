Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"To Be A Genius, You Have To Be A Bit Strange": Ben Stokes On Steve Smith

Updated: 29 April 2020 14:56 IST

Ben Stokes has said his Australian rival and IPL teammate Steve Smith is a "genius" as well as "strange" as he hailed the number one Test batsman.

"To Be A Genius, You Have To Be A Bit Strange": Ben Stokes On Steve Smith
Ben Stokes and Steve Smith play for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. © AFP

England's Ben Stokes has said his Australian rival and IPL teammate Steve Smith is a "genius" as well as "strange" as he hailed the number one Test batsman. "He's still strange to play against and he's still strange to play with. And the best thing about it is that he admits it," Stokes said in a podcast broadcast by their Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. "But I feel to be a genius you have to be a bit strange and you know he's certainly both," Stokes said from Britain. "Personally, I could not think about cricket in the way that he does when it comes to batting. I could never be like that. Obviously, he's on all the time but that's why he averages 60-plus in Test cricket."

The 30-year-old Smith averages over 62 in 73 Tests and improves to 65.11 when playing against arch-rivals England.

Smith was the leading scorer in the 2019 Ashes in England, retained by Australia after the series finished 2-2, with a whopping 774 runs in four matches.

"Even though he plays for Australia, biggest rivals England and Australia, you've just got to hold your hands up sometimes to players like that and go 'yeah you're on a different level when it comes to batting,'" said Stokes, who scored 441 runs in five matches during the series.

"You have to be on a different level with something to be like those guys when it comes to batting."

The flamboyant all-rounder also threw his backing behind Test cricket, saying the five-day format is the "pinnacle" for him and there is no room to tinker with it.

The International Cricket Council has floated the idea of four-day Tests to deal with the cluttered cricket calendar, but the plan met with intense criticism from many within the game.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Inderbir Singh Sodhi Ish Sodhi Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Cricket England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes praised his Rajasthan Royals teammate Steve Smith
  • Steve Smith was the leading scorer in the 2019 Ashes in England
  • The 30-year-old Smith averages over 62 in 73 Tests
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video Of His "Match-Winning Knock" With The Bat. Watch
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video Of His "Match-Winning Knock" With The Bat. Watch
Steve Smiths Wife Hilariously Trolls Him After Defeating Him In Video Game
Steve Smith's Wife Hilariously Trolls Him After Defeating Him In Video Game
Australia Series This Time Will Be Different Ball Game With Steve Smith And David Warner Around: Rohit Sharma
Australia Series This Time Will Be Different Ball Game With Steve Smith And David Warner Around: Rohit Sharma
Steve Smith Enhances Hand-Eye Coordination With Isolation Batting. Watch
Steve Smith Enhances Hand-Eye Coordination With Isolation Batting. Watch
Australia Were "Out Of Control" Before Ball-Tampering Scandal, Says Former Umpire Ian Gould
Australia Were "Out Of Control" Before Ball-Tampering Scandal, Says Former Umpire Ian Gould
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.