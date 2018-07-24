 
Mokit Hariharan Is TNPL Novelty With Ambidextrous Bowling

Updated: 24 July 2018 14:02 IST

Mokit Hariharan is part of the VB Kanchi Veerans franchise in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

An 18-year-old Mokit Hariharan has impressed with his ambidextrous abilities. © Twitter

An 18-year-old Mokit Hariharan has impressed with his ambidextrous abilities, bowling with both hands in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) tournament. Playing for VB Kanchi Veerans in the TNPL, Mokit Hariharan showed his unique abilities against Dindigul Dragons. Mokit started with some left-arm spin to a left-handed batsman and then switched to right-arm spin to right-handers.

Despite his unique bowling style, Hariharan failed to bag a single wicket in his allotted spell of four overs.

Though he failed to grab a single wicket, Hariharan impressed everyone with his hard-hitting batting.

The youngster came to bat at number four and scored an unbeaten 77 runs off 50 balls. His innings was studded with five boundaries and as many sixes.

He was also involved in a solid 139-run partnership with Francis Rokins to help his team post 166/4 in 20 overs.

He was also involved in a solid 139-run partnership with Francis Rokins to help his team post 166/4 in 20 overs.

The pair plundered 65 from the last four overs, 26 of them coming in the last over.

Highlights
  • Mokit Hariharan has impressed with his ambidextrous abilities
  • Mokit Hariharan plays for VB Kanchi Veerans in the TNPL
  • Mokit Hariharan showed his unique abilities against Dindigul Dragons
