 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

TNPL Cricketers, Coaches Get "Clean Chit" From Internal Probe Committee In Fixing Charges

Updated: 03 October 2019 17:09 IST

The internal probe committee of the TNCA opined that "no actionable incidents had been noticed" in the suspected match-fixing cases involving few first-class cricketers and a couple of coaches.

TNPL Cricketers, Coaches Get "Clean Chit" From Internal Probe Committee In Fixing Charges
The TNCA had on Sep 16 appointed a committee to enquire into reports of suspected match-fixing. © AFP

The internal probe committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has concluded that "no actionable incidents had been noticed" into allegations of match-fixing that surfaced during the last edition of TNPL T20 tournament. "The report of the committee which went into the information made available to the TNPL has been studied by us. We have decided to accept the report, which has opined that no actionable incidents had been noticed," TNCA Honorary Secretary R S Ramaswamy was quoted as saying in a media release in Chennai on Thursday.

The TNPL had run into troubled waters with a few first-class cricketers and a couple of coaches coming under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit's scanner for suspected match-fixing.

According to the panel's report, which was studied by the TNCA, certain confidential recommendations had been made to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the TNPL.

"This committee has also made certain confidential recommendations to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the TNPL which we will follow scrupulously," the TNCA Secretary said in the release.

The TNCA had on September 16 appointed a committee to enquire into reports of suspected match-fixing in the TNPL.

The association had said it "wished to issue this clarificatory statement in response to the media reports concerning alleged incidents of corruption in the 2019 TNPL."

The TNPL, owned by the TNCA, started in 2016 and features eight franchises.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • TNCA had appointed a committee to enquire into fixing report on Sep 16
  • The internal probe committee gave clean chit to players and coaches
  • The TNPL, owned by the TNCA, started in 2016 and features 8 franchises
Related Articles
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin Put India In Commanding Position On Day 2
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin Put India In Commanding Position On Day 2
Shafali Verma Was Forced To Trim Hair To Play, Reveals Father Sanjay Verma
Shafali Verma Was Forced To Trim Hair To Play, Reveals Father Sanjay Verma
Virender Sehwag Says Imran Khan "Inventing New Ways To Humiliate Himself"
Virender Sehwag Says Imran Khan "Inventing New Ways To Humiliate Himself"
Mayank Agarwal Hits Maiden Double-Century In Test Cricket
Mayank Agarwal Hits Maiden Double-Century In Test Cricket
Yuvraj Singh Recalls Getting Picked For Team India For The First Time Through Throwback Picture
Yuvraj Singh Recalls Getting Picked For Team India For The First Time Through Throwback Picture
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.