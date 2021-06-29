New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee is auctioning off his World Test Championship final shirt to help fund cancer treatment for 8-year-old Hollie Beattie. Southee, who is currently in MIQ [Managed Isolation Quarantine] after returning from New Zealand's historic victory in the World Test Championship final against India at Ageas Bowl, has placed the rare piece of sporting memorabilia on Trade Me to raise funds for Hollie and her family. The shirt is signed by the entire Black Caps squad.

Hollie was first diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer called Neuroblastoma back in July 2018. The 32-year-old said he learned about Hollie's story a couple of years ago through the cricket community and has been trying to support her in some small way.

"This auction is for one of my Test worn shirts from the ICC World Test Championship Final against India signed by the full WTC squad. All proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting Hollie Beattie and her ongoing medical treatment," Southee said on the auction post.

"I am hopeful that this shirt can help contribute in someway to the Beattie family's ongoing medical needs as Hollie continues to fight. As a parent my heart goes out to them as they battle on.

"The Beattie family's strength serves as a great reminder that whatever we may go through on the cricket field with success and failure it's nothing compared to the challenges faced by those suffering with their health like Hollie," he pointed.

"Any bid big or small is greatly appreciated!" Southee added.

By Tuesday the auction, which closes at 8.15 pm on July 8 (local time), was up to $43,100 after 199 bids.