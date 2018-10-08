Three Hong Kong Cricketers Face ICC Corruption Charges
The players have been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Monday it had charged three Hong Kong players, including one who has already served a 30-month ban, with 19 counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in matches played between 2014 and 2016. Irfan Ahmed, who was banned from all cricket for two-and-a-half years in April 2016 after admitting breaches of the code, will face nine charges, while Irfan's older brother Nadeem Ahmed and Haseeb Amjad each face five charges, the ICC said.
The players have been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.
Irfan ended his previous ban only in May this year, having been found guilty of failing to report requests to fix matches between January 2012 and January 2014.
Hong Kong is one of 92 associate, or non-Test playing, ICC members, making it a second-tier team and a minnow on the international stage.
- The players have been provisionally suspended with immediate effect
- Irfan Ahmed was banned from all cricket for two-and-a-half years in 2016
- The players have been provisionally suspended with immediate effect
Advertisement
Rankings
- TEST
- ODI
- T20
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|India
|115
|2
|South Africa
|106
|3
|Australia
|106
|4
|England
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|102
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli India
|930
|2
|Steven Smith Australia
|929
|3
|Kane Williamson New Zealand
|847
|4
|Joe Root England
|835
|5
|David Warner Australia
|820
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|James Anderson England
|899
|2
|Kagiso Rabada South Africa
|882
|3
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|826
|4
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|814
|5
|Pat Cummins Australia
|800
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|420
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|383
|3
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|370
|4
|Jason Holder West Indies
|355
|5
|Ravichandran Ashwin India
|344
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|England
|127
|2
|India
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|112
|4
|South Africa
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|101
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli India
|884
|2
|Rohit Sharma India
|842
|3
|Joe Root England
|818
|4
|David Warner Australia
|803
|5
|Shikhar Dhawan India
|802
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah India
|797
|2
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|788
|3
|Kuldeep Yadav India
|700
|4
|Trent Boult New Zealand
|699
|5
|Josh Hazlewood Australia
|696
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|353
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|342
|3
|Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan
|337
|4
|Mitchell Santner New Zealand
|317
|5
|Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan
|307
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|132
|2
|India
|124
|3
|Australia
|122
|4
|England
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|116
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Aaron Finch Australia
|891
|2
|Fakhar Zaman Pakistan
|842
|3
|Lokesh Rahul India
|812
|4
|Colin Munro New Zealand
|801
|5
|Babar Azam Pakistan
|765
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|793
|2
|Shadab Khan Pakistan
|723
|3
|Ish Sodhi New Zealand
|700
|4
|Yuzvendra Chahal India
|685
|5
|Mitchell Santner New Zealand
|665
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Glenn Maxwell Australia
|366
|2
|Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan
|314
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|310
|4
|JP Duminy South Africa
|234
|5
|Marlon Samuels West Indies
|222
Poll of the day
Advertisement