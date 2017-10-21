 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Thisara Perera To Lead Sri Lanka Twenty20 Squad For Pakistan Series

Updated: 21 October 2017 18:23 IST

All-rounder Thisara Perera will lead a 15-man Sri Lankan squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan announced on Saturday, the last of which will be played in Lahore.

Thisara Perera To Lead Sri Lanka Twenty20 Squad For Pakistan Series
Perera will lead a 15-man Sri Lankan squad for three-match T20I series against Pakistan © AFP

All-rounder Thisara Perera will lead a 15-man Sri Lankan squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan announced on Saturday, the last of which will be played in Lahore. The Sri Lankan team will return to Pakistan for the first time since gunmen attacked their bus in Lahore in March 2009, forcing international teams to shun tours of Pakistan over security fears. The first two matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 26 and 27 before the Sri Lankan team tours Pakistan in a fly-in, fly-out arrangement of 24 hours.

The last match will be played in Lahore on October 29.

Sri Lankan limited overs captain Upul Tharanga, fast bolwer Lasith Malinga, current team spearhead Suranga Lakmal, and batsmen Niroshan Dickwella and Chamara Kapugedara reportedly withdrew from the tour of Pakistan over security fears.

Malinga was not selected for the ongoing one-day series in United Arab Emirates (UAE) but had reportedly requested the Sri Lankan ministry to chose a different team for Lahore, which was rejected.

Lakmal and Kapugedara were part of the squad which was attacked during the second Test in Lahore eight years ago, which left eight people killed and seven visiting team members and support staff were injured.

The 28-year-old Perera, appointed captain for the first time, toured Pakistan as member of a World XI for a three-match Twenty20 international series played in Lahore last month.

The World XI series was part of Pakistan Cricket Board's effort to revive international cricket in the country, which also included the staging of the Pakistan Super League final in March this year.

Pakistan also hosted Zimbabwe for a five-match limited overs series in 2015 but bigger teams like Australia, India, England, New Zealand and South Africa have refsued to tour there.

That forced Pakistan to play their home matches in neutral venues in UAE.

Pakistan currently leads the five-match one-day series 4-0 with the last match in Sharjah on Monday.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chathuranga de Silva.

Topics : Sri Lanka Pakistan Narangoda Liyanaarachchilage Thisara Chirantha Perera Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Thisara Perera will lead a 15-man Sri Lankan squad
  • The Sri Lankan team will return to Pakistan for the first time since 2009
  • The last match of the series will be played in Lahore on October 29
Related Articles
1st ODI: Ton-up Babar Azam Helps Pakistan Ease Past Sri Lanka
1st ODI: Ton-up Babar Azam Helps Pakistan Ease Past Sri Lanka
When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs World XI 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
2nd T20: Hashim Amla, Thisara Perera Shine As World XI Beat Pakistan To Level Series 1-1
2nd T20: Hashim Amla, Thisara Perera Shine As World XI Beat Pakistan To Level Series 1-1
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.