 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Thisara Perera Joins Sri Lanka Army In Gajaba Regiment

Updated: 31 December 2019 15:12 IST

Thisara Perera accepted the invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant general Shavendra Silva to join the army.

Thisara Perera Joins Sri Lanka Army In Gajaba Regiment
Thisara Perera posted an image on Twitter with Army Commander Lieutenant general Shavendra Silva. © Twitter

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has joined the Sri Lanka Army as a Major. The 30-year-old cricketer confirmed the news via Twitter and said that he accepted an invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva. "I accepted the invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva in the first place & joined the Army. Getting an invitation from someone like him was one of the biggest achievements of my life. Thank you Sir! I look forward to contributing my best to Army Cricket," Perera had tweeted on Monday.

According to a report in Colombo Gazette, Perera has been enlisted to the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force as a Major in the Gajaba Regiment.

Former captain Dinesh Chandimal had also joined the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force earlier this year to play for the Army cricket team.

The 30-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in six Tests, 161 ODIs and 79 T20Is in which he has scored 203, 2210 and 1169 runs respectively. Besides, he has taken 11, 171 and 51 wickets in the three formats.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series in India beginning January 5 in Guwahati.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Narangoda Liyanaarachchilage Thisara Chirantha Perera Thisara Perera Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Thisara Perera has joined the Sri Lanka Army as a Major
  • Perera has been enlisted to the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force
  • Perera has represented Sri Lanka in six Tests, 161 ODIs and 79 T20Is
Related Articles
1st ODI: Faf Du Plessis, Imran Tahir Star As South Africa Beat Sri Lanka To Take Series Lead
1st ODI: Faf Du Plessis, Imran Tahir Star As South Africa Beat Sri Lanka To Take Series Lead
2nd ODI: Thisara Perera
2nd ODI: Thisara Perera's 140 In Vain As New Zealand Snatch Series
34 Off An Over: New Zealand
34 Off An Over: New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham Goes Berserk Against Sri Lanka - Watch
Nidahas Trophy: Shakib Al Hasan Tells His Players To Leave Field As Tempers Flare In Colombo
Nidahas Trophy: Shakib Al Hasan Tells His Players To Leave Field As Tempers Flare In Colombo
Thisara Perera Halts Sri Lanka Slide With Win Over Zimbabwe
Thisara Perera Halts Sri Lanka Slide With Win Over Zimbabwe
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.