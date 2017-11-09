This Is What Virat Kohli Earns For Every Instagram Post

 
Updated: 09 November 2017 12:13 IST

Under Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team has done well across formats. © AFP

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has a lot going for him at the moment. The 29-year-old has exhibited remarkable batting consistency and astute leadership in all three formats of the game. Kohli not only has a vision for Indian cricket but has also been able to implement measures within the team to achieve it. From showcasing an aggressive brand of cricket to drastic improvement in fitness levels of players, Kohli's stamp is all over the current Indian cricket set up. Kohli is not just the most marketable athlete in India but the face of cricket globally.

In a sense, Kohli's popularity and power has been captured by his massive following on various social networks. The Delhi batsman has over 20 million followers on Twitter, 15 million on Instagram and more than 36 million likes on Facebook. 

According to Forbes, Kohli's brand value is higher than football legend Lionel Messi, golf superstar Rory McIlroy and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. Kohli earns a whopping $500,000 (Rs 3.2 crore) per promotional post on Instagram, that is the same amount as football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Under Kohli, the Indian cricket team has enjoyed tremendous success in all formats. The team's latest triumph came on Tuesday after sealing the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand 2-1. The Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by an identical scoreline in the ODI series as well.

Kohli's next assignment starts on November 16, as India host Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Eden Gardens. 

 

