 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

This Is How Indian Cricketers Welcomed The New Year

Updated: 01 January 2018 15:30 IST

New Year 2018 was welcomed by athletes of all description on social media.

This Is How Indian Cricketers Welcomed The New Year
Indian cricketers welcomed the New Year with great excitement. © Twitter

After a successful 2017, Team India will look to start the New Year 2018 with a bang when they face South Africa for a three-match Test series starting January 5. While the members of the current Indian cricket team celebrated the New Year with great fun and excitement at Cape Town with their families, some of the past and present players celebrated and welcomed 2018 in India. As different sportspersons from all over the globe took to Twitter to celebrate the New Year, here is how the Men in Blue extended season's greeting to their fans in style.

Among other sportspersons, Roger Federer, Carolina Marin, Saina Nehwal, Harry Kane also extended their best wishes to their fans.

The India cricket team will kick off their 2018 with three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches on their two-month tour against the Proteas.

With a great mix of solid batsmen and good fast bowlers, this tour is being viewed as a golden chance for India to get one over hosts South Africa.

India have not won a single Test series in the 'Rainbow Nation' for the past 25 years but Kohli said that his team is paying no attention to the past series in South Africa.

Ahead of the first Test, rain forced India to practice indoors at Cape Town on day two of their practice sessions. Wary of different pitch conditions, the formidable Men in Blue will have to give in their best to beat the mighty Proteas.

The Indian seamers focused on bowling multiple long spells as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had said that the 'Kookaburra' is the toughest ball to bowl with as it does not provide too much assistance to a bowler after 25-30 overs.

Topics : India VVS Laxman Harbhajan Singh Ravichandran Ashwin Roger Federer Carolina Marin Saina Nehwal Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Indian cricketers wished their fans on the New Year
  • New Year 2018 was welcomed by athletes of all description on social media
  • Roger Federer, Carolina Marin, Saina Nehwal, also extended their wishes
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Send New Year Wishes To Fans From Cape Town
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Send New Year Wishes To Fans From Cape Town
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Day Out In Cape Town. See Photo
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Day Out In Cape Town. See Photo
India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah Speaks About His Experience With The Test Squad
India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah Speaks About His Experience With The Test Squad
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.