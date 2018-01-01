This Is How Indian Cricketers Welcomed The New Year

After a successful 2017, Team India will look to start the New Year 2018 with a bang when they face South Africa for a three-match Test series starting January 5. While the members of the current Indian cricket team celebrated the New Year with great fun and excitement at Cape Town with their families, some of the past and present players celebrated and welcomed 2018 in India. As different sportspersons from all over the globe took to Twitter to celebrate the New Year, here is how the Men in Blue extended season's greeting to their fans in style.