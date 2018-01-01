This Is How Indian Cricketers Welcomed The New Year

After a successful 2017, Team India will look to start the New Year 2018 with a bang when they face South Africa for a three-match Test series starting January 5. While the members of the current Indian cricket team celebrated the New Year with great fun and excitement at Cape Town with their families, some of the past and present players celebrated and welcomed 2018 in India. As different sportspersons from all over the globe took to Twitter to celebrate the New Year, here is how the Men in Blue extended season's greeting to their fans in style.
Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all. pic.twitter.com/zYKWLXz6ka— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2018
#Happy2018 pic.twitter.com/yw9dEJ4qlW— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2018
Happy New Year all. Have a kick-ass year. God Bless pic.twitter.com/vOwPQJKEEF— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 31, 2017
#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/Pfp9zkkf4H— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 1, 2018
"Hope— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2018
Smiles from the threshold of the new year ,
Whispering 'it will be happier'..." #Happy2018 pic.twitter.com/GdFr39Lr3I
Happy 2018 to all of you from the young Ashwin family. #NewYear2018 #newbeginnings @prithinarayanan pic.twitter.com/PPmtTozwhp— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2017
Among other sportspersons, Roger Federer, Carolina Marin, Saina Nehwal, Harry Kane also extended their best wishes to their fans.
Happy new year from Perth everyone, 2017 was unreal. 2018 here we come.— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 31, 2017
pic.twitter.com/nFtTfNlpjQ
Nuevo ao de sueos y esperanza Os deseo lo mejor en este— Carolina Marin (@CarolinaMarin) December 31, 2017
New year of dreams and hope I wish you the best in #FelizAoNuevo #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/8n1wX6yGpz
2017 has been good to me. Bring on 2018! #Hattrickballs #Goldenboot #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/WuKBBmP7B6— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 31, 2017
Mummy and me wishing everyone a very happy new year 2018 .... pic.twitter.com/4OACTPr5Q0— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 31, 2017
The India cricket team will kick off their 2018 with three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches on their two-month tour against the Proteas.
With a great mix of solid batsmen and good fast bowlers, this tour is being viewed as a golden chance for India to get one over hosts South Africa.
India have not won a single Test series in the 'Rainbow Nation' for the past 25 years but Kohli said that his team is paying no attention to the past series in South Africa.
Ahead of the first Test, rain forced India to practice indoors at Cape Town on day two of their practice sessions. Wary of different pitch conditions, the formidable Men in Blue will have to give in their best to beat the mighty Proteas.
The Indian seamers focused on bowling multiple long spells as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had said that the 'Kookaburra' is the toughest ball to bowl with as it does not provide too much assistance to a bowler after 25-30 overs.