This Is How Faheem Ashraf Became The First Pakistani Bowler To Take Hat-Trick In T20Is

Faheem Ashraf scripted history on October 27 by becoming the first ever Pakistan bowler to take a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. Ashraf went through the lower middle-order of the Lankans to restrict them to a meagre 124/9 in 20 overs. Ashraf took the wickets of Isuru Udana, Mahela Udawatte and Dasun Shanaka off the last three balls of the first innings. By taking a hat-trick, Ashraf became the sixth bowler in the history of T20Is to achieve such a feat.

Before Ashraf, Brett Lee (2007), Jacob Oram (2009), Tim Southee (2010), Thisara Perera (2016), Lasith Malinga (2017) had got their names written on the list.

For Pakistan, Wasim Akram was the first bowler to take a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in 1998 in Tests and Jalal-ud-din was the first bowler in ODIs against Australia in 1982.

Ashraf made his debut for Pakistan in T20Is against World-XI at Lahore last month. In all the three T20Is that he has played, the right-arm pacer has only four wickets to his name.

In the post-match conference, Ashraf said, "I was only able to take a hat-trick as I have my parents' blessing with me. And since I had taken two wickets, Shadab told me to bowl a good length bowl and try and take the third wicket. He gave me a lot of confidence."

Since the 2017 Champions Trophy win, Pakistan have been in red-hot form. They won against the World XI last month and now they are looking to give the visitors a 3-0 drubbing in the T20s after beating them 5-0 in ODIs.