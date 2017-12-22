This Guest Stole The Show At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Delhi Reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were the star attraction at Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma's wedding reception, which was mainly attended by the family members and close relatives and friends of the couple amid high security. Police had blocked approach roads to the venue, especially for PM Modi and FM Jaitley's arrival. Apart from the two political heavyweights, there was another guest who stole the show at the Virushka reception in Delhi. The young 'celebrity' was none other than Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar. Dhawan's wife Aesha too was present at the function. Virat was seen dancing with Zoravar to a popular Punjabi number along with singer Gurdas Maan and Dhawan.