This Guest Stole The Show At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Delhi Reception

Updated: 22 December 2017 13:26 IST

For the special occasion, Virat Kohli, who helped his wife onto the stage amid loud cheers, was wearing a black bandhgala with a shawl draped on one shoulder to complement his looks.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their first wedding reception in Delhi. © Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were the star attraction at Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma's wedding reception, which was mainly attended by the family members and close relatives and friends of the couple amid high security. Police had blocked approach roads to the venue, especially for PM Modi and FM Jaitley's arrival. Apart from the two political heavyweights, there was another guest who stole the show at the Virushka reception in Delhi. The young 'celebrity' was none other than Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar. Dhawan's wife Aesha too was present at the function. Virat was seen dancing with Zoravar to a popular Punjabi number along with singer Gurdas Maan and Dhawan.

 

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

For the special occasion, Virat, who helped his wife onto the stage amid loud cheers, was wearing a black bandhgala with a shawl draped on one shoulder to complement his looks.

Anushka was all smiles as she looked every bit of the newly married bride donning a red sari. With a neatly-tied bun adorned by a 'gajra', the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star completed her looks with heavy jewelry and vermilion.

"Thank you for coming," Virat told the paparazzi while Anushka did 'namaste' before leaving for the reception party, which was graced by around 500 guests, especially from Virat's side considering that Delhi is his hometown.

Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who has designed Virat and Anushka's costumes for all their wedding rituals, was also present at the reception.

Interestingly, a special stage was designed for the couple, both aged 29, with candles burning inside crystal fixtures.

(With inputs from IANS)

Highlights
  • Virat and Anushka got married in Italy earlier in the month
  • PM Modi attended Virat and Anushka's Delhi reception
  • Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina attended the reception
