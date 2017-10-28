This Day, That Year: Sachin Tendulkar Became First Indian To Score A Century and Take 4 Wickets In ODIs

It was on this day (October 28, 1998), 19 years ago that a young Sachin Tendulkar almost single-handedly took India to the semi-finals of the Wills International Cup in Dhaka against Australia. After being put into bat, India found themselves in a spot of bother, losing Sourav Ganguly and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin in quick succession. It was then that Tendulkar took matters in his own hands and scored a brilliant 141 off 128 balls to take India to a challenging total of 307 for 8. On his way to a century, Tendulkar hit 13 fours and 3 sixes and took the Australian attack to the cleaners. Rahul Dravid (48) and Ajay Jadeja (71) gave him good support as the Aussies ran out of ideas to dismiss the little master.

Chasing a huge target, Australia got off to a great start and were in the match till the time Tendulkar came to the attack. Known to be the 'man with the golden arm' in those days, Tendulkar had an uncanny knack of picking up wickets at crucial stages of the match. Tendulkar first struck with the ball by removing Michael Bevan and followed it up by dismissing the Australian skipper Steven Waugh. Damien Martyn and Brad Young were the other two Aussies to fall prey to Tendulkar's bowling as India won the match by 44 runs.

Although India made it to the semis, they lost out on a spot in the final by losing to West Indies. South Africa went on to win the tournament. The Wills International Cup was the first tournament apart from the World Cups to involve all test playing nations. The tournament was later renamed as the ICC Champions Trophy.