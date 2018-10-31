Watch: When MS Dhoni Thrashed Sri Lanka To Register His Highest Score In ODI Cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be without his Midas touch with the bat these days, but that doesn't prevent anyone from drifting back in time to relish his 183-run knock against Sri Lanka on October 31, 2005 . Dhoni, a fledging Indian wicket-keeper back then, smashed 15 boundaries and ten sixes en route to his 183, which almost cemented his position in the Indian cricket team's middle-order. An old video clip of the game, which was the 3rd ODI of the Sri Lanka tour to India in Jaipur, was shared by the International Cricket Council's Twitter handle.

Throwback - On this day in 2005, @msdhoni notched his highest ODI score. KaBOOM all the way pic.twitter.com/UM3B3aTRJy — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2018

Over the years, Dhoni's career changed completely, as he went on to win India the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. After retiring from Tests in 2014, he stepped down from India's ODI captaincy in 2017, before the start of England's tour to India.

Currently, Dhoni has been dropped from India's T20I squad against Sri Lanka and Australia, as the selectors want to try Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik as India's stumper options in the shortest format of the game. He is also struggling with the bat, unable to get past his 20s or 30s in crucial matches.

As India limber up to face the Windies in the fifth ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, MS Dhoni is one short of becoming the fifth Indian to register 10,000 ODI runs.