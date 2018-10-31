 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: When MS Dhoni Thrashed Sri Lanka To Register His Highest Score In ODI Cricket

Updated: 31 October 2018 19:07 IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni took the Sri Lankan attack to the cleaners in Jaipur back in 2005.

Watch: When MS Dhoni Thrashed Sri Lanka To Register His Highest Score In ODI Cricket
MS Dhoni is close to registering his 10,000th ODI run. © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be without his Midas touch with the bat these days, but that doesn't prevent anyone from drifting back in time to relish his 183-run knock against Sri Lanka on October 31, 2005. Dhoni, a fledging Indian wicket-keeper back then, smashed 15 boundaries and ten sixes en route to his 183, which almost cemented his position in the Indian cricket team's middle-order. An old video clip of the game, which was the 3rd ODI of the Sri Lanka tour to India in Jaipur, was shared by the International Cricket Council's Twitter handle.

Over the years, Dhoni's career changed completely, as he went on to win India the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. After retiring from Tests in 2014, he stepped down from India's ODI captaincy in 2017, before the start of England's tour to India.

Currently, Dhoni has been dropped from India's T20I squad against Sri Lanka and Australia, as the selectors want to try Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik as India's stumper options in the shortest format of the game. He is also struggling with the bat, unable to get past his 20s or 30s in crucial matches.

As India limber up to face the Windies in the fifth ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, MS Dhoni is one short of becoming the fifth Indian to register 10,000 ODI runs.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Khaleel Ahmed An Exciting Prospect, Says Bharat Arun
India vs West Indies: Khaleel Ahmed An Exciting Prospect, Says Bharat Arun
Kerala Fans Erect 35-Foot Cut-Out Of MS Dhoni In Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Fans Erect 35-Foot Cut-Out Of MS Dhoni In Thiruvananthapuram
MS Dhoni One Run Away From Scoring 10,000 ODI Runs
MS Dhoni One Run Away From Scoring 10,000 ODI Runs
Virat Kohli Needs MS Dhoni In 2019 World Cup, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli Needs MS Dhoni In 2019 World Cup, Says Sunil Gavaskar
India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Stumping Takes Just 0.08 Seconds. Watch
India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Stumping Takes Just 0.08 Seconds. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.