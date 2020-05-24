Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
These Crazy Replies To ICC's "Guess The Player" Post Will Make Your Day

Updated: 24 May 2020 12:12 IST

While many users took the tweet seriously and came up with legit answers, others may be not as much.

These Crazy Replies To ICCs "Guess The Player" Post Will Make Your Day
ICC posted this picture and asked fans to guess the name of the player. © ICC/Twitter

With cricket at a complete standstill, the International Cricket Council's Twitter handle has been keeping itself busy with lot of interactive posts, asking users to pitch in with their thoughts to a said tweet. Among them "guess the stadium" seems to be the favourite and has been used numerous times while another one used quite regularly is the "guess the player". While many users take the guessing game quite seriously and do their research to come up with the correct answer, others may be not as much.

Case in point being ICC's "guess the player" tweet on Sunday. Most cricket fans correctly guessed the player's name -- Australia spinner Adam Zampa. Some even posting pictures of his complete tattoo collection. However, some of the replies to the tweet were just plain bonkers.

See for yourself:

The cricketing calendar has been laid to waste by the coronavirus pandemic with bilateral series and big domestic leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) postponed.

Last month, the ICC in its Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting via conference call agreed that the disrupted FTP program would need to be collectively reviewed till 2023 with a view to rescheduling as much of the cricket.

However, there finally seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel. Pacer Shardul Thakur on Saturday became the first India cricketer to resume outdoor training after a two-month coronavirus-forced break.

Thakur, who has featured in one Test, 11 ODIs and 15 T20s, hit a local ground at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district along with some domestic players.

Topics mentioned in this article International Cricket Council Adam Zampa Adam Zampa Cricket
