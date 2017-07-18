There Is Much To Lose By Not Resolving Pay Dispute: Matthew Hayden

Talking about Test cricket, Matthew Hayden said the longer format of the game can never be replaced.

Australian legend Matthew Hayden said India tour is a premium Test event in their cricket culture and it is important to quickly resolve the pay dispute as there is a lot at stake. "I think it will get resolved. but I am not sure how it will get resolved. That is because there have been mediation efforts and that have not been accepted," Hayden told PTI. "Plans have been laid out pretty substantially. There has to be a meeting of the minds. And, it has to happen quickly. We have a tour of India coming up as well. It is very important part of meeting the ICC future tours programme.

"There is a lot at stake. Not to mention of the Ashes. (Matches against) India and the Ashes are the premium test match events in the Australian cricket culture. There is so much to lose by not resolving the issues."

Talking about Test cricket, Hayden said the longer format of the game can never be replaced and it is important how the administrators and ICC balance it with the other formats.

"I have heard arguments that Twenty-20 cricket is always going to be a problem. T20 cricket is a solution. Test cricket is also a solution, to a different audience. You will never ever get Test match cricket replaced. But, the administrators and International Cricket Council (ICC) in particular have to acknowledge the changing face of Test cricket.

"To have 14 test matches in a domestic summer in India is going to have effects on the fan base of cricket. No questions. Then you add on the other layers, of one-dayers and T20 international(s). Something got to give.

"I don't believe that the ICC is addressing the future tours programme as it could be to acknowledge the importance of T20 cricket, but also at the end of the stick acknowledge every stakeholder in the game loves Test cricket. How do you balance that programme, is important.

"You have to be careful about branding of Test match cricket. This is what I think Australia and England have done particularly well, and South Africa, to a degree. They have protected the tradition of the game. Test match cricket is our blue chip property. There has to be a careful balance between T20 and One-day cricket," said Hayden, who is here as a commentator for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Asked to compare the styles of India captain Virat Kohli and Australian skipper Steven Smith, Hayden, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, said, "I don't think it can be done. They are very different personalities. I will say Virat is part of the modern face of India.

"A bold personality. He is a resilient personality as well and is prepared to take a stand. His natural game as is Smith's natural game are almost similar. They are incredibly skilled and are the best players in their respective teams.

"They have a very different style of captaincy. One is a little here, kind of, while Smith is slightly laid back. Both have got extremely strong personalities."

On CSK's return to the IPL fold in 2018, the Australian said, "I don't think you can get a bigger fan of CSK than Hayden. I really missed CSK in the last two years. I was very disappointed that they were not there in the last two editions of IPL.

"The team's success has been incredible and their fan base is massive. Importantly, it has been primarily focused on the key asset, cricket."

About Pakistan's triumph in the recent Champions Trophy in England, he said, "Pakistan is such an enigma. I would have lost my life's savings on Pakistan if I had said they would win the Champions Trophy and that too over India!

"They're such a dangerous side and they're fantastic front-runners. That was a perfect set-up for them, get a big score in a big match and get India to chase it down. It had to be a perfect run-chase for India to win.

"I can't help but think for a tournament I don't believe in, it is such an unnecessary ICC tournament. But I couldn't help but think if you're going to play it, at least the right number of people are going to watch it when Pakistan and India play together.

"So I was pleased for the tournament from a marketing point of view. Had it have been Australia vs New Zealand, no one would have cared less," he added.