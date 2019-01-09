Team Wins With A Ball To Spare In Spite Of Needing Six Off Last Delivery. Watch

The moment we feel we have seen it all in the world of cricket, some strange on-field occurrence ends up baffling all of us. Like how a Maharashtra-based team ended up winning a game with a ball to spare in spite of requiring six runs off the last delivery . How? The bowler managed to bowl six wide deliveries on the trot, handing the game to the batting side, which had probably lost all hope of winning the match. This incident certainly puts to test our cricketing trivia.

Watch the video going viral here:

6 runs needed off 1 ball and the team scored it with 1 ball to spare pic.twitter.com/XOehccVBzA — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) January 8, 2019

This happened during a match at the Adarsh Cricket Club, where the side chasing a 76-run target needed six runs with one ball to spare. Unfortunately for the fielding side, the bowler wilted under pressure, bowling six wide balls.

This triggered a barrage of reactions on Twitter, leaving many netizens in splits.

Match fixed hoga — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) January 8, 2019

I am wondering how did he manage to bowl the first 5 bowls — amit kumar (@amitkumar_48) January 8, 2019

Ye to deliberately hi ho sakta hai — Sailor (@sailorsmoon) January 8, 2019

Not quite as dramatic as Javed Miandad hitting Chetan Sharma for a six of the last ball to help Pakistan win the Sharjah Cup in 1986, but it still was quite something to watch.