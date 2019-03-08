Watch: Team India Wear Army Caps To Honour Soldiers Killed In Pulwama, Donate Match Fees To National Defence Fund
The Indian team paid tribute to the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack by wearing special camouflage caps during the India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Ranchi.
The Indian team is wearing special camouflage caps for the 3rd One-day International (ODI) against Australia in Ranchi on Friday to commemorate the soldiers of the Pulwama terrorist attack. "#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces and to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs," the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted along with a video of MS Dhoni handing over the caps to the team members.
#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces— BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019
#JaiHind
Similar sentiments were also reflected by team captain Virat Kohli.
"This is a special cap, it's a tribute to the Armed forces,” Kohli said after the toss.
"We're all donating our match fees of this game to the families of the martyrs. I urge everyone in the country to do the same and stick to the families of our armed forces."
#JaiHind— BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019
Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack on their convoy on February 14.
Home Ministry sources said that terrorists triggered the car bomb while 78 vehicles with over 2,500 CRPF men were on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.