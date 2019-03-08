The Indian team is wearing special camouflage caps for the 3rd One-day International (ODI) against Australia in Ranchi on Friday to commemorate the soldiers of the Pulwama terrorist attack. "#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces and to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs," the Board of Control for Cricket in India tweeted along with a video of MS Dhoni handing over the caps to the team members.