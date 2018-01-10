Team India To Tour Ireland For T20I Series

The two T20Is are scheduled to be played in Dublin on June 27 and June 29.

The Indian cricket team will travel to Ireland to play two T20Is prior to their tour of England in July later this year. The two T20Is are scheduled to be played in Dublin on June 27 and June 29, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) release said.

India last toured Ireland in 2007 when they played an ODI at Belfast, which the visitors won by nine wickets (D/L method).

India have played Ireland just once in the T20 format when the two sides met in Nottingham during the 2009 ICC World T20.

The schedule of India's Ireland tour is as below:

June 27: 1st T20I Ireland vs India

Malahide, Dublin

June 29: 2nd T20I Ireland vs India

Malahide, Dublin

India are currently in South Africa for a long series.

Ireland and Afghanistan were awarded Test status in June last year. The move, which means the two countries become full members of the ICC, takes the number of Test-playing nations from 10 to 12.