 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Team India To Tour Ireland For T20I Series

Updated: 10 January 2018 16:37 IST

India will be playing two T20 Internationals in Dublin.

Team India To Tour Ireland For T20I Series
The two T20Is are scheduled to be played in Dublin on June 27 and June 29. © BCCI

The Indian cricket team will travel to Ireland to play two T20Is prior to their tour of England in July later this year. The two T20Is are scheduled to be played in Dublin on June 27 and June 29, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) release said.

India last toured Ireland in 2007 when they played an ODI at Belfast, which the visitors won by nine wickets (D/L method).

India have played Ireland just once in the T20 format when the two sides met in Nottingham during the 2009 ICC World T20.

The schedule of India's Ireland tour is as below:

June 27: 1st T20I Ireland vs India

Malahide, Dublin

June 29: 2nd T20I Ireland vs India

Malahide, Dublin

India are currently in South Africa for a long series.

Ireland and Afghanistan were awarded Test status in June last year. The move, which means the two countries become full members of the ICC, takes the number of Test-playing nations from 10 to 12.

Both countries were confirmed as full members after a unanimous vote at an ICC Council meeting during its annual conference in London.

Topics : India Ireland Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Posts Pic With Hardik Pandya, Says Excited About Second Test
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Posts Pic With Hardik Pandya, Says Excited About Second Test
India vs South Africa: Virender Sehwag's Advice To Virat Kohli And Team For Making A Comeback
India vs South Africa: Virender Sehwag's Advice To Virat Kohli And Team For Making A Comeback
Would Have Loved Playing Under Imran Khan, Says Sanjay Manjrekar
Would Have Loved Playing Under Imran Khan, Says Sanjay Manjrekar
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 10 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.