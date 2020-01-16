Indian cricket team's superfan Charulata Patel , who was seen cheering for the team during World Cup 2019, passed away. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the news. "#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace," The BCCI tweeted.

May her soul rest in peace

The 87-year-old superfan met India captain Virat Kohli during a league stage fixture in the marquee event.

After meeting Patel, Virat Kohli had penned down a special message for the superfan.

"Dear Charulata ji, it is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family," Kohli had written to Charulata Patel.

Later, the India captain took to Twitter to call her one of the most "passionate and dedicated fan".

"Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one," Kohli had tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, she had told that she has been watching cricket for last many decades. She also added that she was there in 1983, when India won the World Cup for the first time under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.