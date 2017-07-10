Team India Coach: Indian Cricket Board Puts Decision On Hold, WantsTo Consult Captain Virat Kohli And Others

The Indian cricket board's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has decided to put the announcement about the new Indian cricket team coach on hold as they want to consult team captain Virat Kohli and 'people who matter'. CAC member and former India captain Sourav Ganguly announced in Mumbai on Monday that the announcement had been kept on hold as the people who would take Indian cricket forward needed to be consulted.

"(We) will take a few more days to decide," Ganguly told the press gathering. "We are not in a hurry."

"The process is concluded and we need to speak to people who matter," Ganguly added. "What is key is how we are going to go forward."

Ganguly said that former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri, who was the team director of the Indian men's cricket team from August 2014 to April 2016, former India opener Virender Sehwag, former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody, current Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput and former Pakistan and Bangladesh coach and director of West Indies cricket Richard Pybus were all interviewed on Monday.

"The CAC will go out of the picture once Virat and respective board members meet to decide the coach of India," the former India skipper added.

"We synchronise the way forward and go out of the picture."

The two front-runners for the post were former India captain Ravi Shastri and former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag.

It is understood that five of the six candidates -- who also included Lalchand Rajput, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Phil Simmons -- were interviewed on Monday.