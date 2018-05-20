Virat Kohli Set To Play Under New Skipper At Surrey

India captain Virat Kohli will be preparing for team's all-important tour of England with a stint with county side Surrey in the month of June. Virat Kohli will join Surrey after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, which ends on May 27. Virat Kohli will also miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on June 14. During his county stint, Kohli will be seen playing under the captaincy of Rory Burns.

The 27-year-old Burns has played 96 first-class matches, scoring 6548 runs at an average of 48.43. he has 12 centuries and 35 fifties to his name. The left-handed batsman has also represented Surrey in 42 List A matches. He has 1271 runs under his belt at an average of 36.31, including 10 half-centuries.

As per the schedule, India will kick off the England tour with three T20Is, followed by three ODIs and five-match Test series.

Before the start of England tour, India will play two T20Is against Ireland on June 27 and 29.

Kohli will become the fourth Test eligible Indian player in county cricket this year.

Cheteshwar Pujara currently playing for Yorkshire, while fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron representing Sussex and Leicestershire, respectively.

The India skipper will be the sixth Indian player to represent Surrey in the English county.

Zaheer Khan was the first Indian player to make an appearance for Surrey in 2004. Harbhajan Singh (2005 and 2007), Anil Kumble (2006), Pragyan Ojha (2011) and Murali Karthik (2012) are the other Indian cricketers to have played for Surrey.

Since his Test debut in 2011, Kohli has scored 5554 Test runs at an average of 53.40. He also has 9588 ODI runs under his belt at an average of 58.10.