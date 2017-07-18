Team India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun: Profile

Bharat Arun made a mark in the domestic circuit due to his exploits as a medium pacer. Also a hard-hitting lower-order batsman, Arun was tried and tested as Kapil Dev's new ball partner in the 1980's but failed to make a mark at the international level. He played two Test matches for India and had only 4 wickets to show for his efforts. He was a more renowned player at the domestic level where he made a name for himself playing for Tamil Nadu.

Arun made his debut against Sri Lanka in 1986 and returned with figures of 3 for 76, the most successful in that innings but his career never really took off. He was a prominent member of the Tamil Nadu team that won the Ranji Trophy in 1987-88.

Arun was also involved in a record sixth-wicket partnership of 221 with the former India opener WV Raman while playing for South Zone in the 1986-87 Duleep Trophy final against West Zone. Arun was at his swashbuckling best as he cantered to 149 in a partnership that saw South Zone chase a mammoth 516 to take a first innings lead.

While the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had recommended Zaheer Khan's name for the bowling coach, BCCI announced Bharat Arun as the bowling coach for India on July 18, 2017.

This will be Arun's second stint as the bowling coach of India. He was earlier roped in, in the same capacity when Ravi Shastri was the team director for India.