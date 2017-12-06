 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Team India Attends Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nupur Nagar's Delhi Reception. See Photos

Updated: 06 December 2017 14:50 IST

The India pacer, who was adjudged man-of-the-match in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka, had requested for a break from the remainder of the series because for personal reasons.

Team India Attends Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nupur Nagar's Delhi Reception. See Photos
Virat Kohli was in attendance at teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Delhi reception. © Instagram

Captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were among several members of the Indian cricket team who made it to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nupur Nagar's wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday. The two got married in a glittering ceremony in Bhuvi's hometown Meerut last month. The wedding was followed by a reception in Bulandshahr, Nupur's hometown, on November 26. The India pacer, who was adjudged man-of-the-match in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka, had requested for a break from the remainder of the series because for personal reasons.

 

And this one is the best ???????? @imbhuvi @nupurnagar @umeshyaadav @tanya_wadhwa @mdshami.11 @ishant.sharma29

A post shared by bhuvneshwar kumar lovers (@bhuvi_lover_) on

 

Some more????????@virat.kohli @imbhuvi @nupurnagar #bhuvikishadi #bhuvilover #lovenuvi #love #togetherforever

A post shared by bhuvneshwar kumar lovers (@bhuvi_lover_) on

Bhuvneshwar, who is not part of the Sri Lanka T20Is, was named in India's squad for the South Africa tour.

The Indian team will finish their limited overs engagement against the islanders on December 24 (final T20) before they fly off to South Africa on December 27.

India are scheduled to play three Tests, 6 ODIs and three T20Is against Proteas.

The Kohli-led team will start off with the warm-up match on December 30 and the first Test will be played from January 5, 2018 in Cape Town.

Centurion will host the second Test between the two countries from January 13, while the third and the final Test of the series is scheduled to start on January 24 in Johannesburg.

Following the Test series, India will play six One-day Internationals beginning February 1st and the series will go on till February 16. The visitors will also play three Twenty20 internationals against the hosts starting February 18, with the last match to be played on February 24 at Cape Town.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Virat Kohli Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bhuvi is regarded as India's best pacer at the moment
  • Bhuvneshwar got married to Nupur last month
  • Several Team India players attended Bhuvi's reception in New Delhi
Related Articles
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay Give Hosts Opening Day Honours vs Visitors
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay Give Hosts Opening Day Honours vs Visitors
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Weds Nupur Nagar, Wishes Pour In From Teammates
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Weds Nupur Nagar, Wishes Pour In From Teammates
Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Nupur Nagar Get Married In Meerut. See Photos
Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Nupur Nagar Get Married In Meerut. See Photos
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.