Team India Attends Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nupur Nagar's Delhi Reception. See Photos

Captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were among several members of the Indian cricket team who made it to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nupur Nagar's wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday. The two got married in a glittering ceremony in Bhuvi's hometown Meerut last month. The wedding was followed by a reception in Bulandshahr, Nupur's hometown, on November 26. The India pacer, who was adjudged man-of-the-match in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka, had requested for a break from the remainder of the series because for personal reasons.

Bhuvneshwar, who is not part of the Sri Lanka T20Is, was named in India's squad for the South Africa tour.

The Indian team will finish their limited overs engagement against the islanders on December 24 (final T20) before they fly off to South Africa on December 27.

India are scheduled to play three Tests, 6 ODIs and three T20Is against Proteas.

The Kohli-led team will start off with the warm-up match on December 30 and the first Test will be played from January 5, 2018 in Cape Town.

Centurion will host the second Test between the two countries from January 13, while the third and the final Test of the series is scheduled to start on January 24 in Johannesburg.

Following the Test series, India will play six One-day Internationals beginning February 1st and the series will go on till February 16. The visitors will also play three Twenty20 internationals against the hosts starting February 18, with the last match to be played on February 24 at Cape Town.

(With inputs from PTI)