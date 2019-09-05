 
"His Lessons Continue To Guide Me Today": Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Ramakant Achrekar On Teachers' Day

Updated: 05 September 2019 11:14 IST

Sachin Tendulkar said his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar taught him how to play "straight", both on the cricket field and in life.

"His Lessons Continue To Guide Me Today": Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Ramakant Achrekar On Teachers
Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 international centuries for India. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down the memory lane on the Teachers' Day and remembered the life lessons given to him by late coach Ramakant Achrekar. The 46-year-old, regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, said his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar taught him how to play "straight", both on the cricket field and in life. "Teachers impart not just education but also values. Achrekar Sir taught me to play straight - on the field and in life. I shall always remain grateful to him for his immeasurable contribution in my life. His lessons continue to guide me today," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on Thursday.

Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on September 5 to mark a special day for the appreciation of teachers.

Tendulkar scored 100 international centuries for India, besides 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches and 18,426 runs in 463 One-day Internationals.

In July, Tendulkar was inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame along with former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald and two-time two-time World Cup-winning Australian woman cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

"It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations. They have all contributed to the growth and popularity of the game and I am happy to have done my bit," Tendulkar said at the induction ceremony held in London.

