Taufeeq Umar, Former Pakistan Cricketer, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Updated: 24 May 2020 16:57 IST

Former Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar has isolated himself at home and appealed to his fans to pray for his swift recovery.

Taufeeq Umar has played 44 Tests and 12 ODIs for Pakistan. © Twitter

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar, who is also a member of the junior selection committee, has tested positive for COVID-19 but his symptoms are not severe. The 38-year-old is first international-level Pakistan cricketer to be infected with the coronavirus though the country lost former first class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz to the disease on April 13. Sarfraz, who had played 15 first class games for Peshawar, died aged 50.

Majid Haq (Scotland) and Solo Nqweni (South Africa) and other cricketers, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe," Umar said.

"So this Eid I at home quarantined in my room. Feeling better and hopefully I will get over this soon. I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery," he said.

Umar played 44 Tests and 12 ODIs, scoring 2963 and 504 runs respectively for Pakistan.

His last game for Pakistan was in 2014, a Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq said they plan to have a training camp next month to prepare for the tour to England in July. 

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Taufeeq Umar Cricket
Highlights
  • Former Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar tested positive for coronavirus
  • Taufeeq Umar has isolated himself at home
  • Taufeeq Umar's last match for Pakistan was in 2014, a Test vs New Zealand
