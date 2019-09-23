Tasmania Lose Six Wickets For 12 Runs In Marsh Cup. Watch

Tasmania looked well on course at 172/4 to chase down the target of 186 runs against Victoria in the Marsh Cup on Monday. But in a shocking collapse, Tasmania lost six wickets for 12 runs as they stumbled from 172/4 to 184 all-out, losing the match by a run to Victoria in Perth. Needing 14 more runs to win, Jackson Coleman picked three wickets for Victoria in the 40th over. It was followed by Chris Tremain picking up the remaining two wickets in the 41st over. Cricket Australia posted a video of Tasmania's collapse on Twitter and said, "Tasmania needed five runs to win from 11 overs with five wickets in hand and then: WW.11W.W1W"