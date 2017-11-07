 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Taskin Ahmed Gets Married, Fans Troll Him And Wife

Updated: 07 November 2017 14:59 IST

Taskin Ahmed and Sayeda Rabeya Nayeem were at the receiving end on social media after the couple tied the knot a week back.

Taskin Ahmed Gets Married, Fans Troll Him And Wife
Taskin Ahmed tied the knot with his childhood friend last week. © Facebook

Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed tied the knot with his childhood friend Sayeda Rabeya Nayeem a week back and while it was a very special moment for the young Bangladeshi pacer, fans in Bangladesh were not too happy with the 22-year-old getting married so early on in his life. The couple were at the receiving end on social media as fans took to Facebook to express their disappointment but some took it to a new low by speaking ill about his wife.

While some said it was a "shameful" event, others said that they were not too impressed with his wife.

Taskin had a forgettable tour in South Africa. The young seamer went wicketless in the first Test while he was dropped in the second Test. Taskin only managed to pick up a couple wickets in the entire tour as Bangladesh lost the Test series 2-0 which was followed by a 3-0 drubbing in the ODIs. The T20Is weren't any different as the visitors lost 2-0 there as well.

Topics : Bangladesh South Africa Taskin Ahmed Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Taskin Ahmed married his childhood friend Sayeda Rabeya Nayeem
  • Fans in Bangladesh were not too happy with Taskin getting married
  • Taskin had a forgettable tour in South Africa
Related Articles
Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, Day 2, Hyderabad Test: Bangladesh Finish Day 2 At 41/1, Trail India By 646 Runs
Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, Day 2, Hyderabad Test: Bangladesh Finish Day 2 At 41/1, Trail India By 646 Runs
India Vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay Tons Put Hosts In Command On Day 1
India Vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay Tons Put Hosts In Command On Day 1
2nd Test: New Zealand Thrash Bangladesh To Clean Sweep Series
2nd Test: New Zealand Thrash Bangladesh To Clean Sweep Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 02 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.