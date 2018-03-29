T20I Tri-Series: Smriti Mandhana, Bowlers Shine As India Women's Team Beat England By 8 Wickets

The Indian women's team produced a brilliant bowling performance as they beat England women's team by eight wickets in the last round-robin match of the T20I tri-series at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Indian bowling department was ably supported by Smriti Mandhana's significant fifty that helped the hosts overhaul the target with ease. England, electing to bat, were bowled out for a meagre 107 in their stipulated 20 overs. For India, Anuja Patil was the pick of the bowlers as she finished with figures of three for 21, while Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav chipped in with two wickets each.

Except for opener Danielle Wyatt (31), rest of the Englishwomen weren't able to contribute much to the scoreboard.

In reply, opener Mandhana scored an unbeaten 62 in 41 balls while captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten at 20 as the hosts reached the target with 4.2 overs to spare.

The match was a dead rubber as India had already crashed out of the tournament after losing their first three games-- two to Australia and one to England.

England, on the other hand, made it to the finals of the tournament and will face Australia on March 31.