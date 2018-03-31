T20I Tri-Series: Meg Lanning, Bowlers Help Australia Women's Team Lift Tri-Series Title

Australia women's team captain Meg Lanning notched up a quick-fire half-century before bowlers came to the fore as the Australian women's cricket team clinched a comfortable 57-run win over England in the finals of the T20 Tri-Series at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Saturday. After being asked to bat first, Australia posted a respectable score of 209 for four in their stipulated 20 overs, thanks to captain Lanning for her unbeaten 88-run knock. Lanning struck 16 boundaries and a six in his 45-ball knock besides sharing a crucial partnership of 139 runs with Elyse Villani (51 off 30 balls) to guide Australia to a good total.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner also contributed 33 runs each.

In reply, England lost their two wickets in the first seven balls and despite Nat Sciver scoring a half-century (50 off 42 balls) and Dani Wyatt's quickfire 34 off 17 balls, they never managed to build strong partnership throughout their innings and were restricted to 152-9 in their 20 overs.

For Australia, Megan Schutt was the most economical bowler as she finished with the figures of three for 14.

While Delissa Kimmince and Ashleigh Gardner bagged two wickets each, Ellyse Perry also chipped in with a wicket.

Schutt was declared 'Player of the Match' for her brilliant performance with the ball, while Lanning was adjudged 'Player of the Series'.